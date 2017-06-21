SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man accused of livestreaming himself brandishing weapons and making threats outside an anti-Islam event in April has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

Jaber was arrested in April on charges that he made terrorist threats outside an anti-Islam event in Sioux Falls. He was arrested again several weeks later when authorities said he tested positive for methamphetamine, violating the conditions of his release.

Jaber remains in federal custody on charges of having a gun while in possession of a controlled substance. He’s charged in Lincoln County with making a terrorist threat and possessing meth.

An August trial is set for the drug charges.