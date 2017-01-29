RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A woman who left her South Carolina home to visit her family in Iran now worries if she will ever be allowed back.
Nazanin Zinouri said in a phone interview Sunday with The Associated Press that she left Jan. 20 for Tehran.
The 29-year-old Zinouri, who has a doctorate from Clemson University, is among those caught up in the chaos surrounding an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that temporarily bans the entry of citizens from seven countries, including Iran. She has a visa and works for a technology company in Clemson.
Zinouri got as far as Dubai but was denied boarding on a flight to Washington, D.C.
Most Read Stories
- Inslee and other officials denounce immigrant ban ‘train wreck’ VIEW
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- How Saturday's protest against Trump's refugee ban unfolded at Sea-Tac
- UW class on how to spot fake data goes viral within hours
- Stan Boreson, ‘King of Scandinavian Humor’ and kids TV show host, dies VIEW
Her employer hopes to hire an attorney to help her.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.