BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s office says a deputy shot and killed a suspect with a gun who had threatened to kill someone.

Deputies were called shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday to a gas station in Beech Island about a man with a gun who was threatening to shoot someone, Aiken County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspect had left in a recreational vehicle, Abdullah said.

A short time later, a homeowner in Beech Island called about a man in an RV with a handgun who threatened to shoot him.

Deputies arrived and found “the suspect in the driveway brandishing weapons,” Abdullah said. A deputy then shot and killed the suspect.

Coroner Tim Carlton said in a statement Monday morning that the suspect was Joel B. Keenan, 43 of New Ellenton. An autopsy was planned Monday morning in Newberry, the coroner said.

The deputy has been placed on leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting, Abdullah said.

Keenan was white and the deputy is a black man, Abdullah and SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. The deputy’s name has not been released.

Beech Island is about 65 miles southwest of Columbia near the South Carolina-Georgia state line.