COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a maximum security prison in South Carolina has been placed on lockdown after two inmates attacked two prison employees.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said the assault happened Friday at the Broad River Correctional Facility in Columbia, the state capital.

Sharpe says the two prison employees who were attacked were taken for medical treatment and released Friday night.

She did not release any further information on what prompted the assault or how long the prison will be on lockdown. She says the prisoners and employees are all safe and no charges have been filed yet.

Sharpe did not release the names of the inmates.