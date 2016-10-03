COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten men, including a South Carolina police chief, have been arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says in a statement that the men were arrested Friday in a raid at a Columbia hotel. Among the men arrested was Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief Freddie Lorick Sr.

During the arrest, Lorick told officers he needed medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital. It’s unclear whether he has been released.

The 10 men who were arrested range in age from 29 to 59 years old and are charged with soliciting for prostitution. It’s unclear if Lorick has an attorney.