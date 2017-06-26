NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police officer has shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after an armed robbery at a convenience store.
Pryor says the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. There was no word on the suspect’s condition. There was no indication the officer was hurt.
The State Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation. SLED spokesman Thom Berry said investigators were told there was a shootout between the suspect and officer.
The names and races of the officer and suspect weren’t immediately available Monday morning.
No other details were immediately available.