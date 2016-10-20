COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina transportation officials have agreed to name an exit on Interstate 85 nearest to Townville Elementary School after a 6-year-old who died in a shooting in September.

The Department of Transpiration voted Thursday to puts signs up at I-85 and state Highway 24, calling it the “Jacob L. Hall Memorial Interchange.”

Authorities say the boy was shot and killed on Sept. 28 on the playground of his school by a 14-year-old boy who had just killed his father. The teen is charged with murder.

The resolution for renaming the interchange calls Jacob a child that taught those around him to love, laugh and smile, and that his death should be a somber reminder how senseless acts affect whole communities.