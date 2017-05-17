SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina man has died after being struck by a train.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pUyXax ) that Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says 53-year-old Glenn Alan Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday morning.
Spartanburg Fire Chief Marion Blackwell says the train conductor saw Jordan walking on the tracks and blew a horn, but Jordan did not react.
The Spartanburg Police Department, fire department and county coroner’s office are investigating.
Norfolk Southern owns the tracks. Blackwell says railroad police also were called to investigate.
___
Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/