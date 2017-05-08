FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Charleston officials are asking South Carolina regulators to reconsider a decision to treat frozen ice pops made with alcohol as food and not liquor.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports (http://bit.ly/2qhkolT ) that a business called Booze Pops is selling frozen alcoholic pops from a van along with nonalcoholic treats for children.

State Department of Revenue spokeswoman Ashley Thomas says current state law defines the treats as food and not alcohol.

The city of Charleston wrote a letter to the state agency saying by that interpretation, a driver could eat a “booze pop” behind the wheel or other places they could not drink alcohol.

Booze Pops owner Woodrow Norris says he has been selling mostly near Charleston, but wants to branch out to Columbia and Myrtle Beach.