COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Most South Carolina state agencies are closed Wednesday in observance of Confederate Memorial Day.
The State reports (http://bit.ly/2qYLRVx ) that South Carolina is one of six states with a holiday honoring Confederate dead. The state observes the holiday May 10, the day in 1863 that Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson died from pneumonia after being wounded by friendly fire.
State parks and welcome centers remain open. State lawmakers will work Wednesday ahead of the legislative session’s end on Thursday.
Lawmakers have engaged in little debate about the holiday this year after the 2015 battle to remove the Confederate flag from State House grounds, but House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says some are “thinking about” the holiday as they watch New Orleans’ efforts to remove Confederate monuments.
