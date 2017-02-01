PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Workers and managers in South Africa’s chicken industry have marched to the office of the European Union delegation, alleging their livelihoods are in jeopardy because of allegedly illegal dumping of EU chicken meat in the local market.

The protest in Pretoria on Wednesday follows plans by RCL Foods and other chicken producers to cut several thousand jobs, citing the impact of low-cost chickens from Europe. Protesters want the South African government to impose tariffs on chicken imports from Europe to help protect the local industry.

EU trade officials deny any dumping, saying EU imports are legal. They say chicken imports from Europe are not the main cause of the protesters’ problems, and that South Africa needs to improve the efficiency of its chicken industry.