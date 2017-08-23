JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Five people have been arrested in South Africa on charges related to cannibalism, including murder and possession of human body parts, after one of them walked into a police station, said he was tired of eating human flesh and produced part of a human leg and a hand, said South African police and media.

The suspects have been arrested since Friday around the farming town of Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal province, said police spokeswoman Thembeka Mbhele on Wednesday. The arrest of the man who entered the police station led to the other arrests and the recovery of more body parts, she said.

One suspect is believed to be a traditional healer, reported local media.

Some residents confessed to eating human flesh provided by the suspect, said local official Mthembeni Majola, according to the News24 media outlet.