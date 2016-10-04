LOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN anchor Anderson Cooper is sticking with the cable news network.
Cooper signed a long-term deal to stay with CNN, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The person, who is not authorized to talk publicly about contracts, spoke on condition of anonymity.
Cooper’s decision may put an end to the possibility he’ll join Kelly Ripa as co-host of ABC’s talk show “Live.” She reportedly favored him to replace Michael Strahan, who jumped to ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Cooper has served as a guest co-host on “Live,” a sharp contrast to the high-profile campaign work he’s doing on CNN — which includes joining with ABC’s Martha Raddatz to moderate the second Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton debate on Sunday.
CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
