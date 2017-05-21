NEW YORK (AP) — Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.
Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.
Cornell’s body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Student’s pregnancy tests a Christian school’s values
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
The Wayne County medical examiner’s office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.
Cornell’s wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.
The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.
Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to Cornell during Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.