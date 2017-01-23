LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Soulja Boy with felony possession of an assault weapon and a handgun.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it had charged the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and that his arraignment was scheduled for Monday.
Way was arrested last month by Los Angeles police.
Prosecutors said a search of his home found a Mini Draco AR-IS assault weapon and a Glock 21 handgun.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Record Seattle crowd asserts women’s rights: 'Trump has galvanized everybody' WATCH
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
Authorities have said the handgun was reported stolen from a Huntington Beach, California, police vehicle.
Soulja Boy is best known for his 2007 hit “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” and for his recent appearances on VH1’s “Love and Hip Hop.”
Attempts to reach a representative for the rapper were not immediately successful.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.