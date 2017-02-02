Nearly three months after Hillary Clinton’s defeat, the Clinton Foundation is still dealing with its place in the era of President Trump.

Last summer, former President Clinton pledged that if Hillary Clinton won the presidential election, he would avoid conflicts by stepping aside from many of his duties at the Clinton Foundation, restricting foreign donations to the charity and spinning off certain programs.

It faces daunting challenges: a drop in fundraising during the campaign; uncertainty about the scale of the former president's ambitions; and questions about leadership, including how long its president, Donna Shalala, will stay, and whether Hillary Clinton might rejoin the charity.

Bill Clinton, in a letter to be released with the foundation’s annual report this week, went so far as to ask supporters for advice on its future. “We seek both your input and your ideas,” he wrote, noting the organization would work to expand its impact.

Shalala, in an interview Thursday, acknowledged the difficulties. “Last year was a tough year,” she said, “because people were beating on us with nonsense,” a reference to bruising political attacks claiming that donors were using the foundation to curry favor with the Clintons.

Revenues were down for 2016, Shalala acknowledged, in part because of voluntary restrictions and the fact that the charity’s major fundraisers — the former president and daughter Chelsea — were campaigning for Hillary Clinton.

Both Bill Clinton and Shalala, who also cited concerns in keeping talent, expressed optimism. “At the end of the day,” she said, “I think this is going to be as it always was: a creative, dynamic foundation that helps to improve the lives of millions.”

As the foundation looks within, many experts said it was right to assess its future, including whether a great enough need existed for its most prominent asset: the ability to bring the private sector together with charities to help underserved causes.

“It’s certainly a different landscape than it was” when the foundation’s work began, said Carolyn Miles, president and chief executive of Save the Children, one of the foundation’s early partners. “I would say you have to come back as something slightly different.”

In recent weeks, the foundation has completed shutting down the Clinton Global Initiative, which hosted a high-profile annual meeting, and laying off most of the initiative’s staff of about 100. Foundation officials confirmed Thursday that two major programs, including one in Haiti, would transfer out of the foundation.

The organization has also considered scaling back other efforts, according to several people familiar with the discussions, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Staff members have prepared options for Bill and Chelsea Clinton to consider, which include some new endeavors, Shalala said.

The foundation was formed in 1997 during Clinton’s presidency and has raised roughly $2 billion since then. Its work has spanned 3,500 projects and 180 countries including the United States, with projects as varied as earthquake recovery in Haiti and health initiatives in Rwanda.

In 2015, the charity’s revenues were nearly $300 million, down from $338 million in 2014, according to its annual report. It has not yet released figures for 2016, but Shalala acknowledged they were lower.

Internal goals of raising $20 million in unrestricted donations in 2016 were surpassed, but “took a lot of effort to get there,” she said.