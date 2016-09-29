PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida’s woman’s lawsuit says a deputy shot her with a stun gun then apologized with a cake that said, “sorry I tased you” in blue frosting.

The cake didn’t cut it for Stephanie Byron. She sued former Escambia County sheriff’s deputy Michael Wohlers in May.

The suit, which was filed in federal court in Pensacola, alleges Wohlers violated Byron’s civil rights, committed battery against her and caused her hardships, including physical injuries, monetary loss, medical expenses, humiliation and mental anguish.

Wohlers’ attorney wouldn’t comment on Thursday but denied the allegations in a court document.

The incident happened in June 2015 when Wohlers stopped by an apartment complex where Byron was working.

He resigned from the sheriff’s office the following month.