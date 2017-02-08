BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who told police he was “moved by the message” before stabbing his father at a church service has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2kHSDNP) 21-year-old Ethan Andrew Buckley entered the plea to a first-degree assault charge on Monday.

Buckley was arrested in August 2016 after police found his father, David Buckley, with neck wounds at a Baptist church in Bowling Green, about 70 miles north of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said Ethan Buckley told officers he’d had thoughts of killing his father and that he stabbed David Buckley with a pocket knife.

Ethan Buckley accepted an offer from prosecutors recommending a 10-year prison sentence. His sentencing is scheduled March 28.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com