RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro authorities say the son of a popular Brazilian funk singer has been shot dead during a police raid in the City of God slum.

A police statement says 19-year-old Yuri Lourenco da Silva, the son of singer Tati Quebra Barraco, and another man were killed in the operation early Sunday.

The singer blamed police for her son’s death. She tweeted that they had “taken away a piece of me that will never be replaced.”

The City of God was made famous by the award-winning movie of the same name. It was one of the first slums where the Rio state government installed police “pacification” units in 2008.

Violence has risen there in recent weeks after a police helicopter crashed during an anti-drug operation, killing four officers.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the two men died Sunday, and it was the state government that installed the police units in slums.