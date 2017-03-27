LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — The teenage son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has been sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants during a crash last Fourth of July.
Kitzhaber also pleaded guilty to assault Monday in Lincoln County.
Oregon State Police said Kitzhaber was driving a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 101 that sideswiped a motor home after crossing the centerline, causing it to roll onto its side.
Kitzhaber was hospitalized along with the motorhome occupants — Stanley and Martha Lyckman of Port Angeles, Washington.
Court records show Kitzhaber admitted drinking a beer before the drive. He also told police he had smoked marijuana the night before.
Besides jail time, the 19-year-old was sentenced to five years on probation.
