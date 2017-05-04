ST. LOUIS (AP) — Floodwaters are receding in many hard-hit Midwestern communities, but the worst is yet to come on the Mississippi River.
Heavy rain last weekend prompted a sudden rise in rivers in the central U.S. Nine deaths have been blamed on floods and flash floods.
River levels are dropping along the Black River in Missouri and Arkansas, and the Meramec River in suburban St. Louis. Residents of the levee-protected part of Valley Park, Missouri, are to return home Friday.
But problems persist on the Mississippi River. A 14.5-mile stretch remains closed at St. Louis. A bridge is closed at Chester, Illinois. And sandbagging volunteers are trying to protect homes in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The Mississippi is expected to crest over the next couple of days at St. Louis and to the south.
