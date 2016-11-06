ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa landowners are raising concerns about construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, saying crews have left behind debris and disrespected their land.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2fRawKc ) that complaints have been filed with local or state officials, including by several landowners who oppose the project. One farmer says crews burned a pile of branches worth $10,500 in firewood.

Pipeline supporters say the complaints don’t represent major problems. A civil engineer hired by 13 of the 18 counties along the pipeline route says a lot of the complaints aren’t construction agreement violations.

The Iowa Utilities Board is in various phases of investigating 22 official complaints filed as of late October, but dismissed three complaints this spring.

A spokeswoman for the pipeline’s builder says it takes construction commitments seriously.