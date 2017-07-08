HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government says a widespread internet outage that began roughly two weeks ago is costing the Horn of Africa nation about $10 million each day and is a “major disaster.”
The post and telecommunications minister, Abdi Anshur Hassan, told a press conference Saturday that Somalia has lost more than $130 million so far.
The loss of internet service has sparked anger across Somalia and affected the central and southern parts of the country including the capital, Mogadishu.
The minister didn’t say what caused the outage, but officials and internet providers have attributed the problem to a commercial ship that they said cut an undersea cable.
Most Read Stories
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Million-dollar house is the new normal in one Seattle neighborhood
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
Hassan says the government is working to restore internet service as quickly as possible.
Somalia is trying to emerge from a quarter-century of conflict.