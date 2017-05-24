MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least four people have been killed and more than 10 injured in a car bomb blast in the capital, Mogadishu.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the car had been parked outside a restaurant near the city’s port.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. But the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.
Somalia’s government recently declared a new offensive against al-Shabab, which has targeted military facilities, hotels and the presidential palace in recent months in Mogadishu.
