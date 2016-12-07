ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The nation’s first elected Somali-American lawmaker says she was harassed and called “ISIS” by a taxicab driver in Washington, D.C.
Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar detailed the incident on her Facebook page on Wednesday. She said the cab driver called her ISIS, lobbed sexist taunts and threatened to remove her hijab during a brief ride on Tuesday after a White House meeting on criminal justice reform. She did not provide information about the driver.
Omar, 33, says she is troubled by growing animosity toward Muslim people. Her campaign staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Omar immigrated to the United States after spending part of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. She won a Minnesota House seat this fall and will be sworn into office Jan. 3.
Most Read Stories
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Seattle’s newest apartments: ‘prison cell’ with no door for toilet
- Watch: Boat called ‘Nap Tyme’ collides with Washington State Ferry near Vashon Island
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.