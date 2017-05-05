WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory (AP) — An Argentinian climber stranded for days on Canada’s highest mountain reportedly has been rescued.

Natalia Martinez began a solo climb on Mount Logan in Kluane National Park and Reserve on April 22. Two large earthquakes on Monday caused avalanches near her camp.

A message posted on the ExpeNews website popular with climbers said Martinez was rescued Thursday night.

ExpeNews says a pilot with charter service Icefield Discovery noticed an improvement in weather conditions and alerted a rescue team. The website said Martinez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Christine Aikens has said officials were in close contact with Martinez, an experienced climber who reported she still had a good supply of food and fuel.

Aikens says solo attempts on the mountain are rare.