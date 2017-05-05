Share story

By
The Associated Press

WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory (AP) — An Argentinian climber stranded for days on Canada’s highest mountain reportedly has been rescued.

Natalia Martinez began a solo climb on Mount Logan in Kluane National Park and Reserve on April 22. Two large earthquakes on Monday caused avalanches near her camp.

A message posted on the ExpeNews website popular with climbers said Martinez was rescued Thursday night.

ExpeNews says a pilot with charter service Icefield Discovery noticed an improvement in weather conditions and alerted a rescue team. The website said Martinez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Christine Aikens has said officials were in close contact with Martinez, an experienced climber who reported she still had a good supply of food and fuel.

Aikens says solo attempts on the mountain are rare.

The Associated Press