SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says its soldiers are searching areas near the de facto border dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan where two gunbattles with suspected rebels raged for half a day.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said Wednesday that the clashes, which started midday Tuesday, ended late at night.

He said two groups of militants had infiltrated into the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir from the Pakistani-held part near Uri region and Nowgam sector.

One Indian soldier was killed in the fighting.

The clashes came three days after four suspected rebels killed 18 Indian soldiers in an audacious attack on a crucial military base in Uri. The militants were also killed in the attack.