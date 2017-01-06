ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Authorities in Ivory Coast say soldiers have launched mutinies in three cities across this West African country.
The unrest erupted early Friday in the second-largest city, Bouake, when the soldiers began demanding higher pay. Residents say there has been intermittent gunfire since around 1 a.m.
Similar mutinies erupted later Friday in Daloa and Korhogo. Karim Sanogo, a student in Daloa, says heavily armed men are parading through town and security forces have abandoned their posts.
Bouake was the stronghold of the rebel-controlled north throughout the country’s civil war. Many of those fighters have been integrated into Ivory Coast’s army.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
- Lorenzo Romar’s future at Washington? It's more complicated than you think
The soldiers, however, say not all the promises made in a 2007 agreement were implemented.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.