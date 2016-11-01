FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a weapons charge against a Fort Bragg soldier who carried an AR-15 automatic rifle into a North Carolina mall for a photo shoot and triggered a lockdown.
The Fayetteville Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2foogNj) that the Cumberland County District Attorney said the charge against 25-year-old Bryan Wolfinger was dismissed last week.
Wolfinger was arrested in July 2015 and charged with “going armed to the terror of the public” when he carried the gun into a photo shop in the Cross Creek Mall.
District Attorney Billy West said investigators determined Wolfinger had the store’s permission to carry the gun in for a photo shoot. The infantryman with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division said he wanted pictures for a casting call for a “Captain America” movie.
Information from: The Fayetteville Observer, http://www.fayobserver.com
