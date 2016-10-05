BALTIMORE (AP) — The Pentagon says a soldier from Maryland was killed after being hit by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan while on patrol with Afghan forces in a northeastern province bordering Pakistan.

The Department of Defense said in a news release that 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Adam S. Thomas of Takoma Park, Maryland, died Tuesday in Nangarhar Province. Officials say Thomas died from wounds sustained when his patrol triggered an improvised explosive device.

Thomas was assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.