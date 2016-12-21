FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A soldier was denied the chance to rent a hotel room in southwest Florida because he is under age 21, even though a state law waives a minimum age requirement for people with military ID cards.
The Fort Myers New-Press (http://newspr.es/2hIcJIh ) reported Tuesday that 20-year-old Army Pvt. Mason Ritums was notified that the Crestwood Suites in Fort Myers, Florida, doesn’t rent rooms to anyone under 21.
It turns out a state law was passed in 2015 specifically eliminating age requirements for anyone with identification showing they are on active duty.
The vice president of the company that owns the hotel says he didn’t know about the law. But Collier Dailey tells the newspaper that he would have waived the age policy anyway if he knew Ritums was in the Army.
Information from: The (Fort Myers, Fla.) News-Press, http://www.news-press.com
