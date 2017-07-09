THERESA, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier is accused of shooting and killing a New York State Police trooper who was responding to a domestic dispute.
State police say the suspect, 32-year-old Justin Walters, surrendered without incident after the trooper and a woman were shot and killed Sunday night at a home in the town of Theresa, near the Canadian border.
State police say Trooper Joel Davis responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday. He was approaching the home when he was gunned down.
State police say a woman also was found dead at the scene. They have not released her name pending notification of her family.
Walters is an active duty U.S. Army infantryman who is stationed at Fort Drum. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.