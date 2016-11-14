DETROIT (AP) — A social worker and supervisor have been charged with manslaughter and child abuse in the death of a 3-year-old Detroit boy.

Child Protective Services employees 24-year-old Elaina Brown and 47-year-old Kelly Williams have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse and neglect related to the death of Aaron Minor.

Prosecutors announced the charges Monday. A state spokesman says Brown and Williams have been suspended with pay.

Deanna Minor, Aaron’s mother, was charged with murder in August, two months after Aaron’s decomposing body was found in their apartment while she was in a hospital psychiatric unit.

Prosecutors allege Brown and Williams, the supervisor, didn’t provide a safety plan or ask police for a safety check, and failed to file a juvenile court petition.

The Associated Press is reaching out to attorneys representing Brown and Williams.