NEW YORK (AP) — The soccer federation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean has sued two defendants in the FIFA (FEE’-fuh) bribery scandal.
The lawsuit filed this week in New York City accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of defrauding CONCACAF (KAHN’-kuh-kaf) out of tens of millions of dollars.
Both men were charged in a sprawling U.S. investigation that’s resulted in criminal charges against several top soccer officials from across the globe.
Blazer has pleaded guilty and has cooperated in the FIFA probe. One of his attorneys declined comment Friday.
Warner is in Trinidad and Tobago fighting extradition. He’s denied any wrongdoing.
