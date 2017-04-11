ST. LOUIS (AP) — The second-rated chess player in the world is the winner of the 2017 U.S. Chess Championship.
Wesley So captured his first national title Monday in St. Louis, his first. Meanwhile, Sabina Foisor won her first women’s championship title.
The event, considered the most elite chess tournament in the U.S., took place over the past two weeks at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of St. Louis.
So, who is 23, won the $50,000 grand prize in a playoff round against Alexander Onischuk.
Foisor, who is 27, beat six-time U.S. champion Irina Krush and reigning U.S. champion Nazi Paikidze to claim the $25,000 grand prize in the women’s championship.
