Share story

The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says that at one point close to a third of the state’s land area had no access to electricity after high winds knocked out power this week to more than a million utility customers.

More than 600,000 customers are still without power after Wednesday’s storm — 515,000 with DTE Energy and 94,000 with Consumers Energy, the utilities say. The utilities say power should be restored to nearly all by Sunday.

Snyder surveyed damage Friday in a Dearborn Heights neighborhood, west of Detroit.

Snyder called the storm “unprecedented in terms of the number of power lines, poles broken.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Dozens of warming centers are open across Michigan. Temperatures were around 30 degrees Friday morning in the Detroit area and expected to remain cold throughout the weekend.

The Associated Press