CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — For more reasons than the weather, a North Carolina man was glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia, during the weekend storm.
The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported (http://bit.ly/2iULSr0) that Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital about 25 miles away in Virginia with his wife Stephanie about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
As they were driving, she realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital they planned to use.
They then headed toward the closest hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Their truck died on an exit ramp and Hugh flagged down a snowplow and persuaded the driver to get them to the hospital.
Brayden was born about 15 minutes after they arrived. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is doing fine.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
