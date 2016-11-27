COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Snow sport enthusiasts have something to smile about because recent winter storms mean ski resorts are starting to open.

Coeur d’Alene Press reports (http://bit.ly/2g7oZBj ) that Lookout Pass Ski area opened for the season on Sunday.

Lookout had a base depth of 8 inches with 14 inches of snow at the summit as of Saturday. More snow is in the forecast through Monday.

Silver Mountain Resort opened its beginner hill for scenic rides, snow tubing and skiing this weekend.

Silver needs another foot of snow to open the rest of the mountain, but with snow expected all week, they hope to be fully open by Friday.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort reported an additional 3 inches in its village Saturday, totaling 23 inches in the past week. Schweitzer hopes to open Friday.

