PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River remains closed because of ice.
The temperature in Hood River was expected to climb to slightly above freezing Thursday, melting some of the ice that has turned the highway into a skating rink. But it’s a slow process.
The Hood River County School District canceled classes Thursday as did Columbia River Gorge districts in Lyle, Klickitat and White Salmon, Washington.
In Eastern Oregon, schools are closed in Ontario and Baker City after another snowstorm. State agency offices are closed in Malheur and Harney counties.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
In Central Oregon, four Bend-La Pine schools are closed because too much snow or ice remains on roofs.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.