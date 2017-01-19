PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 45-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River remains closed because of ice.

The temperature in Hood River was expected to climb to slightly above freezing Thursday, melting some of the ice that has turned the highway into a skating rink. But it’s a slow process.

The Hood River County School District canceled classes Thursday as did Columbia River Gorge districts in Lyle, Klickitat and White Salmon, Washington.

In Eastern Oregon, schools are closed in Ontario and Baker City after another snowstorm. State agency offices are closed in Malheur and Harney counties.

In Central Oregon, four Bend-La Pine schools are closed because too much snow or ice remains on roofs.