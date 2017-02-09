NEW YORK (AP) — A snowstorm did not stop a New York City jury from deliberating in the re-trial of one of the nation’s most haunting missing children’s cases.

The city was expecting between 10 and 14 inches of snow Thursday and officials were urging people to stay home. Public schools were closed, but courts were open.

Jurors in the case against Pedro Hernandez have been deliberating since Wednesday. Hernandez was charged with killing 6-year-old Etan Patz (AY’-tahn payts) in 1979. The boy went missing on his way to the school bus stop and has never been seen again. Hernandez confessed, but his attorney argued he’s mentally ill.

His first trial ended with a hung jury after 18 days of deliberations.