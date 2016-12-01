HONOLULU (AP) — It’s wintertime in Hawaii.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter storm warning for the summits of Hawaii’s Big Island as wind and snow engulf the high peaks.
Up to a foot of snow is possible on the summits of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa volcanoes above 12,000 feet. Workers at the summit of Mauna Kea, where several of the world’s most advanced telescopes are located, have been removing wind swept snow drifts along the access road all day. The summit is currently closed to the public because of icy and dangerous conditions.
Meteorologists say the summits could see periods of heavy snow with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour through Friday evening.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Slain Tacoma police officer sacrificed himself to save partner, shooter’s wife, witness says VIEW
- Suspect in Tacoma police shooting killed after standoff, 2 children rescued from home
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.