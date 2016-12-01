HONOLULU (AP) — It’s wintertime in Hawaii.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter storm warning for the summits of Hawaii’s Big Island as wind and snow engulf the high peaks.

Up to a foot of snow is possible on the summits of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa volcanoes above 12,000 feet. Workers at the summit of Mauna Kea, where several of the world’s most advanced telescopes are located, have been removing wind swept snow drifts along the access road all day. The summit is currently closed to the public because of icy and dangerous conditions.

Meteorologists say the summits could see periods of heavy snow with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour through Friday evening.