NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg aims a toy gun at a clown dressed as Republican President Donald Trump in a new music video featuring a population of clowns.
The video was posted Sunday. In it Snoop Dogg shoots at Trump a gun that releases the word “bang.”
The music video also shows a TV airing a news conference with the headline “Ronald Klump wants to deport all doggs,” airing live from “The Clown House.”
Most of the people in the video are dressed as clowns aside from Snoop Dogg.
Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport stars in the clip. He’s pulled over and shot by a police officer, which is filmed by an onlooker.
The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.
