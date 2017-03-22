TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Under legislation inspired by former “Jersey Shore” reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, no more than $10,000 of state money could go to pay speakers at New Jersey’s public universities.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. If approved, it will go to Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s desk.

Republican Assemblyman John DiMaio says he was inspired to write the measure after Polizzi earned $32,000 to speak at Rutgers’ commencement in 2011. He has sponsored the bill each session going back to 2011.

He calls it “ludicrous and wasteful” for state funds to pay for such speakers.

The legislation would cap state spending on public university speakers at $10,000.

Polizzi starred in MTV’s “Jersey Shore” from 2009-2012.

She has not responded to a request for comment.