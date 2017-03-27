KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say an “environmental cause” appears to be behind the recent deaths of 33 reptiles, nearly all of them snakes, at Zoo Knoxville.
The animals found dead last week were all housed in the same building in the zoo’s reptile area. Surviving animals were removed and given oxygen.
The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2nsc5RF) reports that an exact cause remains unknown. But Zoo Knoxville President and CEO Lisa New said Sunday that officials believe the deaths were not due to disease but to “an environmental cause.”
Additional autopsy results are pending.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing
New called the deaths a “devastating and catastrophic loss,” adding that several endangered or threatened species breeding programs were lost.
The building where the deaths occurred was home to 52 animals. It has been closed while an investigation continues.
___
Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.