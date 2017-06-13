FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Changing winds are expected to blow smoke from a fire burning outside Flagstaff into the Arizona city over several days.

The fire has burned nearly 9 square miles (23 sq. kilometers) on Kendrick Mountain’s northeastern flank since lightning started it June 1.

Firefighters plan several days of setting fires to burn forest debris near the top of the mountain to help protect a lookout tower and historic cabin. Crews previously wrapped the cabin with flame-resistant materials.

The fire is burning in steep and rugged terrain and is 5 percent contained. Nearby U.S. 180 is closed because of smoke.

To the south, crews made strong gains against a fire burning near Wilcox, Arizona. Lightning sparked the 23 square mile (61 square kilometer) blaze on June 7.