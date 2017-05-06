NORTHPORT, Mich. (AP) — An elected official in a small Michigan town is serving a 90-day jail sentence after he was accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress.
Charles Rogers is a member of the village council in Northport, north of Traverse City. Authorities say he created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials and sent them to a woman in London.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle (http://bit.ly/2qMwBvG ) says the woman contacted Rogers’ wife, who reached out to police. Rogers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and began a jail sentence in February in Leelanau County.
Northport Village President Phil Mikesell says Rogers plans to be released in time for the board’s June meeting.
Information from: Traverse City Record-Eagle, http://www.record-eagle.com
