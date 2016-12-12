WASHINGTON (AP) — The Smithsonian says the National Portrait Gallery will put up a photo portrait of President-elect Donald Trump a week before the inauguration.

The Smithsonian said in a statement that the portrait will go on display Jan. 13. The portrait of Trump was taken in 1989 and shows him wearing a suit and tossing an apple with his right hand. The Smithsonian says the image is one of four works in its collection representing the president-elect.

This particular portrait was taken by photographer Michael O’Brien who has worked for Esquire, Life, The New York Times Sunday Magazine and National Geographic.

The National Portrait Gallery put up a portrait of President Barack Obama in mid-January before both of his inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.