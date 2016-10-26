MILAN (AP) — A series of small temblors have continued to shake a mountainous region of central Italy, further unsettling thousands of residents displaced by a pair of powerful aftershocks to the deadly August quake.

Italy’s national volcanology center said two smaller quakes registered magnitudes above 4 before dawn Thursday, centered near Macerata in the Marche region, while dozens of smaller ones were recorded in the area overnight.

Civil Protection authorities were preparing a survey of the quake-stricken zone at daybreak. They say thousands of people were displaced by the pair of quakes Wednesday evening that sent residents into the streets, with much of the region also suffering pouring rain. There were no serious injuries.

The president of Umbria region, Catiuscia Marini, told RAI state television that officials are scrambling to come up with temporary housing.