McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Two people have been killed after two small planes collided in midair near McKinney, Texas.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The private airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”
Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision.
Most Read Stories
- Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- 4 found dead after single-engine Cessna crashes near Hood Canal
- Ouch! WSU socks proclaim ‘Go Dawgs’ on inside cuff
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.